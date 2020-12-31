JUST IN: President Buhari Signs 2021 Budget Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari, has signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law.

The signing of the budget reportedly held inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the National Assembly last Monday passed the N13.58 trn budget for the next fiscal year.

President Buhari presented the proposed 2021 budget to the National Assembly on October 8.

The National Assembly, while approving the proposal on December 21, raised the estimate of N13.082 trillion to N13.588 trillion.

This was an increase of N505 billion from the proposed figures presented by the Buhari administration.

The budget signing is to ensure a January to December budget calendar.