JusticeForDonDavis: ‘Forget Burna Boy, Davido Fight; Focus On Child Sexual Abuse’ – Yul Edochie Tells Youths

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has called for justice for Don Davis, the young boy reportedly abused by his seniors at Deeper Life High School.

The film star took to his official Twitter handle to berate Nigerian youths for being engrossed in the alleged fight between musicians Burna Boy and Davido instead of seeking justice for the defiled JSS1 student.

He further urged the youths to wake up from their slumber and kick against child molestation.

“This is the time to tackle the menacing issue of child molestation in our country. This is what we all should be tweeting about not Davido & Burna Boy fighting in Ghana. Na so una go take lead Nigeria if handed over to you?? Wake up, Nigerian youths. #JusticeForDonDavis”, he tweeted.

