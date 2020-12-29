Kemi Olunloyo offers advice to Burna Boy, Davido after their fight in Ghana (video)

Controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has taken to social media and offered a timely advice to Burna Boy and Davido after their fight in Ghana and fans are applauding her for her intervention despite her own issues with the FEM hitmaker.

Olunloyo said that from her experience as a Public Relations consultant, she worked with a lot of musicians and she was in the club when Biggie was shot.

She further used the death of Tupac and Biggie to advance her point while urging the two Nigerian heavyweights to squash their beef immediately.

She said;

Please we are the most intelligent people in the world-Nigerians, Use some intelligence, David have some patience, Burna, everybody that was there

Anything could have happened last night, to see that people were scrambling for their lives, anyone could have taken the opportunity to attack all the artistes there.

Her message has impressed a lot of fans and to some of them, this is the first time the controversial journalist has been ‘positive.’

See a round up of some of the reactions below;

