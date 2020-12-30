Kukah’s Message Was A True Reflection Of Current Situation In Nigeria — Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed that the Christmas message by Bishop Matthew Kukah is a true reflection of the country.

This was made knonw in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase.

Governor Ortom described as unfair and repressive the Federal Government’s reaction to the message of the clergyman.

He asked the Federal Government not to muzzle patriotic Nigerians who raise genuine concerns over the worsening security situation in the country.

Ortom asked the Federal Government to “address the worrisome security situation and other problems confronting the country.”

For the Benue governor, “Bishop Kukah is a selfless Nigerian who only seeks to unite the nation and speaks his mind frankly on national issues calling on the government to serve the people.”

“The renowned Bishop is not the first to call on the leadership of the country to strengthen security agencies and be proactive in combating the wave of violence and killings in parts of the country.

“Many other Nigerians have been making the same call on a daily basis. He was not the first to suggest that the President should be the father of all and not of only a section of the country or a particular ethnic group.”