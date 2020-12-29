Labour Party National Chairman, Abdulsalam, Is Dead

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam is reportedly dead.

The Deputy National Secretary of the party, Kennedy Chigozie, confirmed the demise of the Chairman to newsmen.

He stated that Alhaji Abdusalam died in the early hours of Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Also confirming his death was the former National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Peter Ameh.

He said: “I’ve lost a friend of several decades. He was not sick; he even joined the early morning prayers this morning.

“This is a great loss not only to opposition political parties but to Nigerian democracy as a whole. His progressive ideas will surely be missed.”