Laycon Reacts As His EP Hits 20 Million Streams

Reality TV star, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, better known as Laycon, is currently in high spirits as his EP, ‘Who is Laycon’, hits 20 million streams on all digital music streaming platforms.

The rapper took to his Twitter page to appreciate his fans, saying that he did not think the EP would amass such numbers within a period of just 8 months considering that he is relatively new on the music scene.

“Having over 20 million+ streams across all digital music platforms is mind blowing. It means a lot to me. Thank you to everyone who made it possible Thank you for loving me Thank you for listening to my music Thank you for promoting it I love you all so much

April 2, 2020, the ‘Who Is Laycon’ EP dropped. My expectations for the project weren’t that much because I was still struggling to be heard at the time plus we had a plan for steady growth Who would have thought the EP would amass 20million+ streams in the space of 8 months”, he tweeted.

See his tweet below: