Leaving Nigeria And Music Was The Best Decision I Ever Made –9ice’s Ex-wife, Toni Payne Says

9ice’s ex-wife, Toni Payne has disclosed that the best decisions she has ever made were leaving Nigeria for Los Angelos and her musical career.

According to her, when she looks at all that she has acquired this year, the best decision she has ever made through it all was leaving Nigeria and her musical career.

Adding that she hated the distraction and noise that came with being a public figure hence she chose success and sanity over fame and that is her best decision ever.

She then advised fans to also stand firm and make some decisions when it’s about time and be selfish at times by putting themselves first before anything else.

Recently the mother of one gifted her son, Zion Akande a brand new PS5 video game on his 12th birthday.

The young lad turned 12 on Friday, December 4 and his mum gifted him the ultimate present in celebration of his new age.

The mother of one took to Instagram to share a lovely video of the moment her son unveiled the PS5, which is estimated to be worth about N600,000.

The Los Angeles based photographer shared the video and captioned it,

“Mommys give the best presents… happy child, happy life. .”

