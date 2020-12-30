Man Calls Out Davido After He Allegedly Got Into Another Brawl In Ghana

A man, identified as Kingelvinho recently took to Snapchat to call out singer, Davido after he allegedly got into another fight in Ghana.

Information Nigeria recalls that the singer seemingly got embroiled in a brawl with his fellow colleague, Burna Boy at a club in Ghana. Albeit, the details of the event might be sketchy, it was alleged that the duo exchanged blows at the scene.

Kingelvinho posted a new video wherein the singer was seen launching an attack on someone while eye witnesses tried to break up the fight.

Sharing the video, the web user wrote;

“Honestly this attitude of Davido is getting out of hand. Your show yesterday was wack. All you do is fight everywhere you go, this nigga is just chasing clout”.

Watch the video below: