Nigerian-American Actor, Rotimi proposes to his girlfriend, Vanessa Mdee

Olurotimi Akintosho, a Nigerian-American actor has proposed to his long time girlfriend, Vanessa Mdee.

This was revealed on Instagram by the actor and his girlfriend who thought it wise to inform their fans and followers.

In his caption, Rotimi wrote a short and beautiful note to his woman. The Power actor said he had prayed for his special woman back in 2015.

“She said YES! You are my everything. My angel. In 2015 I prayed that whoever my wife was going to be and wherever she was at the moment I hoped that she was happy, having a good day and receiving GODS abundance.”

In a different portion of his post, Rotimi said he is forever indebted to the Lord for blessing him with Vanessa. He also posted a video showing the beautiful engagement ring that donned his woman’s finger.