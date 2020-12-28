Music Executive Paul O. Begs Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido To End Rift

Nigerian music executive, Paul O has called on Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido to settle their rift and make peace.

Information Nigeria recalls that Burna Boy and Davido recently got into a physical fight at a club in Ghana while Wizkid was seen minding his business.

In the light of this development, the music executive has appealed to the singers to squash their beef.

Paul O wrote;

“Dear Sons,

African Giant, Baddest OBO, and biggest Star Boy. I love you guys, You all have made monumental strides to advance African culture around the world. Your music has helped to change the face of Afrobeats and turned it into one of the most popular music genres today. You all have worked so so so hard to achieve this status and we are proud of what you have contributed to music, as talented musicians, and most importantly as African men.

This year has taught us all valuable lessons about life, love, friendship ,work and passion. Let’s not forget the reason we all started.

2020 showed us pepper, but with love,determination and togetherness we are here today reflecting. Let it serve as a reminder of how temporary life is, how much more there is to achieve and how far you all have come.

Music unites people, heals the soul and makes us dance. We have you to thank for the endless vibes you have given us.

Please Afrobeat hero’s , you all have super powers , use them to unlock greatness, set an example , lead the way Let’s think about Our family our love ones for a minute if something goes Wrong??? @davido @wizkidayo @burnaboyworld @burnaboygram @oneafricaglobalmanagement @upfrontandpersonalbooking”

Read Also: Nigerians React As Burna Boy, Davido Reportedly Fight In A Club

See the post below: