‘My Son Is My Greatest Gift In 2020’ – BBNaija’s Mike Edwards

Reality TV star, Mike Edwards, has stated that his son, Matthew, is the greatest gift that the year 2020 gave to him and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton.

The first runner-up of BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season wrote this via his official Twitter account.

“Matthew is our greatest gift ever no cap #merrychristmas“, he tweeted as he shared a photo of his family.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Pens Heartfelt Message To Wife On Her Birthday

Information Nigeria recalls that the multi-talented media personality expressed how much he loves his wife by writing a beautiful message to her on her birthday. He was full of gratitude for marrying her. He called on his followers on social media to help him celebrate her on her day.

See his Twitter post below:

https://twitter.com/aireyys/status/1342474424721821699?s=20