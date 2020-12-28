‘Never Receive Counsel From Unproductive People’ – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Veteran Nigerian actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has advised his fans and followers to not receive counsel from unproductive people. According to the movie star, people who are ever ready to give advice to others are people who don’t have anything good to do in their lives.

The film star also noted that not everyone should be given a right to speak into a person’s life, including those who address themselves as men and women of God.

Taking to Instagram to share a picture of himself, the 58-year-old actor whose real name is Anayo Modestus Onyekwere writes:

“Never receive counsel from unproductive people. Never discuss your problem with someone incapable of contributing to the solution, because those who never succeed themselves are always quick to tell you how. Not everyone has a right to speak into your life, not even many who address themselves as men/ women of God. @lylaws @prince_nwafor”

