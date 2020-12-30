New Evidence Against Hushpuppi‘s Accomplice, Woodberry Emerges (VIDEO)

Woodberry’s prison cell was searched after intelligence suggested that Woodberry was still conducting criminal activities behind bars.

On 3rd December Woodberry was found in possession of a Samsung Galaxy S6 mini smartphone and was found to be communicating with co-conspirators in Dubai, South Africa, Turkey and Nigeria.

Forensic analysis of the seized phone shows Woodberry was organizing new financial attacks against US businesses and individuals to help fund his lawyer fees associated with his case.

From chat transcripts Woodberry can be seen demanding payment from conspirators in Turkey who owe him $820,000 from his share in a $2.1 million BEC fraud that is supposed to have taken place in February of this year.

Also, instructions from Woodberry were recovered showing him requesting accomplices to launder Bitcoin accounts from ‘www.walletgrab.to’ Further analysis of the Russian linked website showed hacked Bitcoin accounts of unsuspecting people in Canada and USA.

Bitcoin accounts on the website have balances ranging from $200 – $45,000 and had all the necessary security information to make a successful withdrawal. Officials were able to trace $314,800 accumulated from these hacked Bitcoin wallets directly to Woodberry.

Woodberry will likely face new criminal charges and with mobile forensic investigations still ongoing, it is possible additional criminal activities will be uncovered also.

An attempt was made to contact Woodberry’s lawyer Micheal B. Nash for comment but have since not received a response.

