Nigerian Actor Accused Of Sleeping With 14-Year-Old Girl Breaks His Silence

Nigerian entertainer, Justin Ugonna, alias Justin UG, has broken his silence shortly after he was accused of having anal sex with a minor.

The Imo State-born actor and fashion entrepreneur trended heavily on Twitter after a 17-year-old girl called him out for taking advantage of her when she was just 14.

The girl alleged that the actor lied about his age at the time. In response to the allegations, the actor said that he has never been involved in any situation concerning grooming or sexual relations with an underage girl.

In his words;

“Hello everyone, in light of recent accusations it is very important for me to assure you of who I am and what I have always stood for. I am not attempting to trivialize the stories of women and men who have suffered experiences of rape and statutory rape, but because this is a criminal accusation against me it is very important for me to clarify that these accusations are not true and I have never been involved in any situation concerning grooming or sexual relations with an underage girl

“Hey @mamiwaterr if you are open, I would love to have a conversation with you concerning recent accusations. I would also be willing to share these conversations publicly so that everyone can follow through and we can all be on the same page.”

See the post below: