Nigerian Music Industry Will Collapse If Davido Quits: Cubana Chief Priest

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest has declared that the entire Nigerian music industry would collapse if Davido eventually leaves the scene.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido had threatened to quit music following his alleged fall-out with his colleague, Burna Boy.

According to reports, the two singers got into a physical fight at a club in Ghana.

Wading into the drama, Cubana Chief Priest suggested that the ‘Jowo’ crooner is the backbone of the entire music industry in the country.

The celebrity barman tweeted;

“If Davido should leave Music, the entire Nigeria music Industry will collapse. We all know how he has lifted so many people today. The real Odogwu himself David Adeleke Tule !!

“Nobody is bigger than Davido in Nigeria Music”

See his tweets below: