Nigerian Rapper, Biglo Dies From Kidney Disease

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Lotanna Udezue, popularly known as ‘Biglo’, has passed away after battling with a kidney related ailment for years.

The news of his death comes as a shock to many. Biglo rose to prominence in 2004 due to his hit song, ‘Delicious’ which featured 2shotz.

Before his untimely demise, the rapper, who was already unwell, had announced on December 11, that he had contracted the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Unfortunately, he reportedly died on Saturday. Another singer, Jazzman Olofin shared the news of his death via Instagram.

Olofin penned a short tribute to the deceased.

