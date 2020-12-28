Nigerians React As Burna Boy, Davido Reportedly Fight In A Club

Social media is agog following reports of an apparent altercation between top Nigerian singers, Burna Boy and Davido.

Eyewitnesses have taken to Twitter to share what possibly went down at the scene.

According to reports making the rounds, both singers were billed to perform in the neighboring country, Ghana and there was an actual fist fight between them.

It is no longer news that there is a discord between the duo. A video footage on Twitter shows the moment an agitated man who looked like Davido shoved another man as he exited the scene.

Another video reveals that Wizkid was also present at the club.

See the reactions and the video below:

— Nigerian singers Davido and Burna Boy allegedly exchange blows at Twist night club in Ghana. Video shows Davido leaving the club after the brawl with Burna and his men. pic.twitter.com/ePdf6gU3sg — VyrãlTreñdz (@TheVyralTrendz) December 28, 2020