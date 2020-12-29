‘Nobody Will See Me Finish Again’, Davido Says After Brawl With Burna Boy

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido posted a couple of cryptic messages on his Instagram feed on Monday.

This comes in the wake of his alleged brawl with his colleague, Burna Boy.

Information Nigeria recalls that the singer had threatened to quit music after news surfaced that he got into a physical fight with Burna Boy at a club in Ghana.

In a new post made available on Instagram, the singer had agreed with a Twitter user, @K1Says who stated that he is being envied because he comes from a rich home.

The tweet reads;

“I agree now…the envy is too on this lad..He didn’t ask to be born rich…all he wants to do is make good music and leave a legacy”

Reacting to the tweet, the singer wrote;

“Everyone knows this is the truth !!! 10 years I been fighting this shit ! But I swear nobody go see me finish again !! I WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER YOU GUYS HITS!!!! TULE!!!!!”

The ‘Jowo’ crooner still shared another post in which he reiterated that his contenders are jealous. The father of three also noted that he is not afraid of Heaven because he has a mansion built there.

Davido subsequently shared a prayer from the book of Psalms.

