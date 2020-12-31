Omoni Oboli, Husband Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary

Amaka Odozi
Omoni Oboli and her husband
Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli and her husband, Nnamdi Oboli are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a loved-up photo featuring her husband to mark the milestone and she penned a brief message.

In the photo, the film star donned a lovely red gown while her husband looked dapper in his tuxedo.

The married couple were seen reaching for a kiss, while clutching to their glasses of wine.

Omobo captioned the photo;

“Been married to this AMAZING man for 20 years  @nnamdioboli. Through 20 Christmases and New Years, God has kept us.”

See her post below:

The actress’ post

