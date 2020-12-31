Omoni Oboli, Husband Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli and her husband, Nnamdi Oboli are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a loved-up photo featuring her husband to mark the milestone and she penned a brief message.

In the photo, the film star donned a lovely red gown while her husband looked dapper in his tuxedo.

The married couple were seen reaching for a kiss, while clutching to their glasses of wine.

Omobo captioned the photo;

“Been married to this AMAZING man for 20 years @nnamdioboli. Through 20 Christmases and New Years, God has kept us.”

See her post below: