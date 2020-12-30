Osun Reverses Crossover Ban, Restricts Movement From 1am

The Osun State government has decided to allow crossover services across the state.

Recall that the State government last week insisted that it has placed ban on countdown to new year ceremonies or crossover services in the State due to COVID-19.

However, in a new development, the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, announced a reversal of the order.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commissioner stated that this was due to “sensitive mood of the season.”

According to the new guideline, any organisation holding cross over service must close the service early and “everyone must be off the streets by 1:00am.”