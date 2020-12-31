Don Jazzy joins Davido’s “Tule” challenge (Video)

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy has joined Davido’s Tule challenge with his own hilarious word making fans crack up their ribs to end the year.

Davido invented the word Tule when he was angrily addressing an issue and decided to make a challenge out of it to gift the winner an amount of N2million.

Music producer Don Jazzy decided to join the challenge but with his own hilarious word ‘Otule’ which actually has a different meaning from Davido’s own.

See some screenshots from the video:

He shared the video on his Instagram page asking fans to tag Davido but were all laughing asking him what word he used for the challenge.

Video below;

The “Otule” part really got a lot of people’s attention.

Many Instagram users couldn’t help but laugh as they commented with laughing emoji.

See some of the reactions below: