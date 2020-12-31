Ozo bags Ambassadorial deal on new year’s eve

Big Brother Naija alumni, Joseph Ozoemena Chukwu,simply known as Ozo, has just ended the year in a grand style as he cups new ambassadorial deal with a cryptocurrency and gift cards-exchange company, UbyCoHub.

The handsome reality Tv star made the announcement via social media posts he shared on his official Instagram and Twitter pages on Thursday, December 31st.

Announcing that he is now a brand ambassador to UbyCoHub, the grateful lad disclosed that it feels good to have ended the year on an amazing note.

Sharing the good news with his teeming fans, Ozo wrote,

“Oh your thought I was done?

It’s important to close the year with GOOD NEWS! That’s why I’m pleased to announce to you that I’m now part of the UBYCOHUB family as their brand ambassador!”

At Ubycohub they exchange bitcoins and gift cards to naira. Any day, Anywhere and Anytime. Don’t be left out

Happy new year in advance!@ubycohubng

@tg_mgt 🧠 — OZOEMENA CHUKWU⭕️ (@ozo_chukwu) December 31, 2020

