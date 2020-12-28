PGF DG Deplores Incessant ASUU Strikes

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has equated the frequent strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to declaring support for the Boko Haram ideology which is against western education.

Lukman made the submission in a statement on Sunday in Abuja titled, “ASUU and Indeterminate Power Struggle – The Boko Haram Logic.”

He condemned those supporting frequent ASUU strikes and those pitching them against the government.

Also Read: Despite Suspension Of ASUU Strike, University Students Won’t Resume Soon Following NUC Directive

He called for a better approach different from strike actions in resolving disagreements between the government and members of ASUU.

The PGF DG noted that the frequent strike actions are damaging the country’s educational sector and having negative effects on the students.

He declared that the Boko Haram insurgents will be happy the schools are closed as they are already against western education.