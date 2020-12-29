Politicians, Yahoo Boys Have Spoilt Nigerian Girls: BBNaija’s Tuoyo

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season four housemate, Tuoyo, has complained bitterly about transactional sex and how it enables ladies to develop a laziness culture.

The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to state that men who pay huge amounts of cash in exchange for sex are to blame for it.

He added that there should be no reason why a man has to pay for sex when it would be enjoyed by both the man and the woman.

“Our politicians and yahoo boys have spoilt our girls and made things hard for us. How will someone pay millions to have sex, sex oooh that both parties will enjoy. #tuoyo #realmatter“, he tweeted.

See his tweet below: