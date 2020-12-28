Princess Shyngle Gifts Herself $50K Cash On Her Birthday

Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has gotten herself $50,000 as a birthday present. The curvy movie star took to her Instagram page to share the video of the cash as she revealed that she could not afford to get herself a car or a house on her special day.

She asked her followers to suggest what she can invest the money with, adding that she doesn’t want to use it to buy designers.

In her words:

“I couldn’t afford to buy myself a car or a house for my birthday this year 😢🤦🏽‍♀️, so I decided to gift myself $50,000 cash 💵 🥰😍❤️, I don’t want to spend it on buying any designer stuff I rather want to invest it into something 💃🏽 problem is I have no idea on what to invest in to double or triple this money😂🤣 I need help comment below if you have investment ideas or dm me 🥰❤️🥰💃🏽🎄🎄”

See her post below:

