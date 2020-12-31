‘Raise Daughters That Can Confide In You On Anything’ , Simi Advises Mothers

Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, alias Simi, has dished out some words of advice to mothers who think that their daughters ought to be afraid of them.

The award winning singer and songwriter begs to differ as she thinks that daughters are meant to be closer to their mothers than even their fathers, adding that mothers should create a bond with their daughters such that daughters can find it easy to confide with their mothers when necessary.

In a series of tweets, the ‘Duduke’ crooner explains why she thinks so. She writes:

“And to mothers of daughters…we should aspire to raise daughters that know we’re their safe place. ‘Girls are daddy’s girls’. Nice. But they must be mummy’s girl too. Even more so. There are things only you will be able to teach her. Nothing and no one is perfect. When she makes mistakes, listen and correct in love.

Remember that you too have messed up numerous times. Be the first person she wants to call when she’s in a bind. ‘Not my mum must not find out.’ To the mums already on this path, thank you. May we keep learning growth and unlearning nonsense.”

