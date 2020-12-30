Rapper Erigga reveals the best way to make a woman happy, media users react

Popular Nigerian rapper Erhiga Agarivbie professionally known as Erigga recently took his fans and followers on social media by surprise after he disclosed how to make a woman happy.

According to the rap star, the best way to make a woman happy is to spend all your money on her till you are broke. Some men and women might not agree with him because money doesn’t make one always happy.

His post also insinuates that women love money and only get happy when they see the money which isn’t true in some situations and no man would like to spend all his money on a woman and go broke.

See his post below:

The best way to make a woman happy is to spend on her till you are broke — (@erigganewmoney) December 28, 2020

His post has since gone viral and sparked reactions online.

Read some comments below: