Regina Daniels Shares Adorable Christmas Themed Photos With Her Son

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to wish her fans a merry Christmas in arrears.

The film star, who celebrated the holidays with her family, shared a couple of photos.

In the photos, Daniels and her son, Munir wore matching pajamas as they posed in front of their huge Christmas tree.

The actress captioned the photos;

“I think as you grow older your Christmas list gets shorter because the things you want can’t be bought. @princemunirnwoko

Merry Christmas from me and mine to you”

