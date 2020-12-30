Relocating From Nigeria To Los Angeles Is The Best Decision I Ever Made – Toni Payne

Nigerian publicist cum photographer, Toni Payne, has shared with her followers that relocating to Los Angeles is the best decision that she has ever made.

The US-based former wife of singer 9ice took to her Instagram story to pour out her reflections on the year 2020.

In her words:

“2020 reflection: Looking at all I’ve acquired in a short period and thinking, leaving music was one of the best decisions I’ve made career wise. Leaving naija and coming back to LA was another. I hated the distractions and noise that come with the public figure factor.”

Information Nigeria recalls the mother of one recently shared that Wizkid’s album, ‘Made In Lagos’, works as an aphrodisiac for her.

See her full post below: