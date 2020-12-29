‘Rita Dominic, Fidelis Anosike Are Deeply In Love’ – Patrick Doyle

Veteran Nigerian actor, Patrick Doyle has stated that his colleague Rita Dominic, and her partner, Fidelis Anosike are “deeply in love” with each other.

Information Nigeria recalls Rita had unveiled her partner while wishing her fans a merry Christmas.

Doyle shared a post via Facebook page where he shared his thoughts on the couple’s relationship.

The actor wrote;

“Fidelis, I have known and interacted with over the years and I have come to respect him a great deal, Rita, I have encountered socially on a good number of occasions and I find her to be a very personable and charming lady

“I have been with both of them on one memorable occasion and my impression is that they are deeply in love with each other. I wish them well, they both deserve to be deliriously happy.”

