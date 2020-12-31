“Lazy goat”, Social media users drag Erica over recent post

Big Brother Naija 2020 reality ex-housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has been heavily dragged on social media following her response to fans on why she failed to travel with Kiddwaya.

Recall it was reported that Kiddwaya left for Dubai days ago shortly after he was discharged from the hospital where he received treatment after a short illness.

Apparently, he traveled alone and that raised concerns as to why he left behind his beloved Erica.

In the post which she shared via her Twitter handle, the reality star expressed her displeasure on why netizens are querying her for failing to make the trip with Kiddwaya.

Her tweet reads:

Why are y’all asking when I’m traveling like you booked a trip for me or something?

Reacting to the tweet, a social media user claimed the reality tv star was stylishly begging for a paid trip to join her lover who had left her behind.

According to them, this has been her means whenever she wants something from the masses.