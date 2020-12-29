Shehu Sani Urges Northern Youths To Tackle Banditry

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has urged Northern youths to tackle bandits activities in the region than focusing on people criticizing the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

His remark is coming following demand by some Northern youths forum that Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah, be prosecuted over his Christmas message.

The message by the clergyman which described President Buhari as being nepotistic has drawn a lot of criticisms from different groups.

Reacting to the whole saga, the former lawmaker from Kaduna urged Northern youths to leave the clergyman and focus on the bandits in Sokoto.

He wrote: “My Dear Northern Youths; leave the Kukah in Sokoto and fight the Bandits in your shokoto.”