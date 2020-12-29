Ugo masquerade lays big egg during festival in Anambra (video)

A video has surfaced online showing the moment an Ugo masquerade laid egg at a festival.

The festival took place at the Enugwu-Ukwu Masquerade festival which took place today, December 29.

The video has caused lots of reactions on social media, as many interesting users don’t believe the laying of egg was possible.

However, others argued that there is a spiritual force behind the laying of the egg.

Watch the moment Ugo masquerade laid an egg at the 2020 Enugwu-Ukwu Masquerade festival. pic.twitter.com/KmTiB4JUMU — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) December 29, 2020

See some reactions from the video: