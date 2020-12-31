Burna Boy gushes about his girlfriend, Stefflon Don as they continue their holiday in Ghana (video)

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy and his lover Stefflon Don have risen above speculations that all may not be well in their relationship.

Contrary to reports on social media, the two were recently sighted vacationing in Ghana and it is evident that things are very much in place with their relationship.

In a video spotted on Instagram, the British rapper who has now become a frequent visitor in Africa was spotted riding a horse on the beach.

Stefflon was seated atop the horse as a guard pulled the reins. Burna Boy was also heard gushing over his woman:

“See my sweet, see my sweetie.”

Another portion of the video captured Burna ahead of the horse carrying his dearly beloved woman.

Stefflon, on the other hand, was seen making playful gestures for the camera.

Watch the cute video below:

Burna Boy and his boo Steff chilling at the beach 🏖 pic.twitter.com/JLtqXhK7Eg — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) December 30, 2020

