Singer Chike Launches Search For Lady On Twitter

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Singer Chike
Chike

Budding Nigerian singer, Chike recently launched a search for a mystery lady he met during one of his performances over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter, the singer shared a video of himself serenading the beautiful lady with one of his song, ‘Roju’, which is off his album, ‘Boo of The Booless’.

The lady, who donned a gold dress, sang along and danced with the singer.

It appears Chike got bitten by the love bug as he appealed to tweeps to help him find the lady.

“They say Twitter sabi find person. Please find the girl on the gold dress o. I want to tell her something”, he tweeted.

A lady with the username, @TheJessicaustin responded that she is the one in the video.

“Lmaoooo it’s me”, she wrote.

See the post below:

The singer’s tweet
The singer’s tweet
The lady’s response
The lady’s response

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here