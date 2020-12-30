Davido shares cute photos with Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy’s daughter (photo)

Nigerian singer Davido looks like a great father who knows his way around kids, and they love him back.

The music star who has been in the news lately since he got to Ghana has been chilling and having fun.

In a post shared by @AkpraiseMedia on Twitter, the father of three was spotted with Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy’s daughter. Davido struck several poses with the cute girl by the poolside and even gave her a drink.

The singer quoted the tweet, noting that Stonebwoy’s daughter is a beautiful soul.

Such a beautiful soul https://t.co/UyT8xCGJPN — Davido (@davido) December 30, 2020

More photos below:

