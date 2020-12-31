Singer Runtown Reveals He Wrote Davido’s Hit Song, ‘Aye’

Popular Nigerian singer, Douglas Jack Agu, alias Runtown, has revealed that he penned and co-produced his colleague, Davido’s hit track, ‘Aye.’

The singer made the disclosure during a recent question and answer session on Twitter.

Using #AskRunTown, a fan asked the singer;“@Runtown who wrote Aye?”

Replying to the fan, the singer wrote;

“I wrote it. And also co-produced it. Nothing wrong with using songwriters if you write a song for me and I like am I go sing am”.

See his tweet below: