Singer Tekno Goes In Search Of A Cook; Says He Will Pay $800 Monthly

Popular Nigerian singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi, professionally known as Tekno, has declared his need for a cook.

The award-winning singer and songwriter also added that he is willing to pay $800 per month to the successful applicant.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the self-proclaimed Slim Daddy writes:

“I need a cook 800 dollars per month”

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Skeletun’ crooner made his observations regarding the arrest of singers Omah Lay and Tems in Uganda.

He reacted by tweeting about the response from young Nigerians to the situation. He noted that the present generation shows a lot of care towards one another and that pleases him.

