Stop Blaming God For Nigeria’s Woes, Obasanjo Tells Leaders

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that God can not be blamed for the present condition in which Nigeria as a country has found itself.

Obasanjo made this known in a statement on Tuesday which contained his 2021 message to Nigerians.

While acknowledging the myriad of problems facing the country, the former President expressed that both the leadership and followership have their share of the blame in Nigeria’s current predicament.

He urged Nigerians to work and pray for the nation to become better, noting that with Nigeria’s enormous resources, the country has no business with poverty.

Obasanjo stated that it will take a combination of hard work and prayers in order to have a better 2021.

“I like the motto of a school which says ‘work and pray.’ Some people say it should be ‘pray and work’, but it doesn’t matter to me in what order I put it, but prayer must go with work and work must go with prayer.

“And I believe we need to work hard in this country as we pray hard so that the coming year, the year 2021 will be a glorious year for us. But it will not happen unless we work to make it happen,” part of the statement read.