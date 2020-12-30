‘Stop Dating Men That Don’t Add Value To Your Life’ – Princess Shyngle Tells Ladies

Gambian movie star, Princess Shyngle, has dished some advice to her fellow ladies. The curvy actress went on Instagram Live to tell them to stop dating men that don’t add any value to their lives.

According to the actress, who recently gifted herself $50,000 on her birthday, it is already a sin for a lady to have unprotected sex with a man that is not yet her husband. Therefore, there is no point in sleeping with men and having no value in return.

In her words:

“Some of you b***hes should stop dating men that don’t add value in your life. Period. It’s even bad luck. Because first of all, you are already committing a sin by having unprotected sex with a man that’s not your husband is already a sin. Now, you are committing sin with an empty bank account. Are you cursed?”

Watch the video below: