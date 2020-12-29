Stop Making Excuses For Irresponsible Fathers – Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju

Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju will not be making excuses for irresponsible fathers anymore and she wants others to do the same.

The film star cum acting coach stumbled on a tweet urging mothers to teach their children about sex at an early age. The actress corrected the Twitter user, saying that fathers also owe their children sex education.

Finding it hard to digest her views, a follower told Akindoju to understand that fathers have a long way to go in parenting.

This irked the movie star and she replied thus:

“I think it’s the absolving men of these responsibilities that got us here. The responsibility is for both parents. Not one more than the other. Both parents and no excuses for any party that doesn’t want to take responsibility.”

See her tweet below: