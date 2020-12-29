‘Thank You For Taking Care Of Me’ – Actress Toyin Abraham Tells Husband

Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has taken to social media to appreciate her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, for taking good care of her during the holidays.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the award winning movie star says that she does not normally do so but she just has to do it considering that he took time off to spoil her for the season, adding that he has been very supportive towards them.

Information Nigeria reported earlier that the film star is currently on vacation with her family in Dubai.

In her words:

“@kolawoleajeyemi ọkọ mi, thank you so much for spoiling us richly this holiday. I’m not one to do this on a normal day, but I really just cannot end this year without publicly acknowledging how incredibly giving and supportive you’ve been towards our family. Thank you so much for giving us the best holiday than I and the children could have ever imagined. May God continue to bless you abundantly. Oṣé ọkọ mi. I love you so much!”

See her post below: