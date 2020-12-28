Those Calling Nigeria A ‘Failed State’ Are Ignorant, Says Governor Sule

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Abdullahi Sule

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has described reports calling Nigeria a failed state as ignorant.

Governor Sule made this known while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Recall that Financial Times,  an international publication described Nigeria as a nation drifting towards a failed state.

He described the allegation as one borne out of ignorance and a deliberate ploy to dent the image of the nation.

He believes that although much more still needs to be done especially in the area of security, the country has significantly improved.

