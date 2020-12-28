Tinubu: Nobody Can Pay Me For My Opinion, Says Bakare

The Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has slammed people criticising him for commending former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, for his contributions to the country.

Recall that some days ago, the clergyman commended the National leader of the All Progressives Congress.

Bakare described his critics as ‘undertakers,’ and urged those with proof that he was bribed to speak out.

He insisted that nobody was rich enough to pay him for his works.

He made this remark on Sunday at the church’s headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, in another message, titled, ‘There is None Holy as the Lord.’

He wondered why people judged him based on the clip on Tinubu that went viral without listening to the full sermon.

He further insisted that judgment was in the hands of God, and people should not be in a hurry to judge anyone because of their past actions.

Bakare, however, clarified that his commendation of Tinubu’s political success was not an approval of his lifestyle.