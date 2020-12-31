Toke Makinwa Shares Inspirational Words On New Year’s Eve

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, has tried to lift the spirits of some on Thursday, New Year’s Eve. The vlogger and author shared some of her personal experiences on her official Twitter page.

The OAP cum actress shared these lessons from her life with the hope of inspiring a soul to not give up no matter the situation.

In her words:

“When I asked God to take away my pain, remove my anxiety and just take it all away, his response to me was “that pain is your identity”, I will glorify myself with it. Wasn’t the response I was hoping for, I felt broken but he asked me to give it to him and leave it with him.

The life of the “called” is not an easy one, you think since he called you going forward life will be a jolly good ride? Never. Life in itself is not without hassle but if God has promised to go through it with you, however tired you may feel, it’ll end in praise.