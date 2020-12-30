Wizkid Spotted With His Third Babymama At A Club In Ghana

Popular singer, Wizkid and his third baby mama, Jada Pollock are currently the topic of discussion on social media.

The duo were recently spotted at a club in Ghana. A video making the rounds shows the singer gyrating to a loud music while the mother of his last child holds on to him tightly with her arms wrapped around his bosom from behind.

Fans were over the moon after the video surfaced. However, some netizens suspected that the singer was probably drunk and his baby mama was only trying to salvage the situation.

See the reactions and video below: