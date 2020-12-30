Wizkid’s Second Baby Mama Surprises Her Senior Colleague, Shola Ogudu With Expensive Gift

The mothers of Wizkid‘s first two children, Oluwanishola Ogudu and Binta Diallo have proven that there is nothing but love between them.

Ogudu recently took to her Instagram story to show off the latest gift that she got from Diallo.

Sharing a photo of the expensive wristwatch, the entrepreneur described Diallo as the ‘sweetest baby girl’ as she expressed her sincere gratitude to her.

In her words;

“Sweetest baby girl.. Thank you for my gift .. love it”, she captioned the post.

Read Also: Wizkid Surprises Burna Boy’s Mother, Bose Ogudu With Gift

See the screenshot below: