Woman Celebrates Two Years Without Masturbating Or Watching Porn

A woman on Twitter identified as Oduonyi has celebrated a great achievement she had in the past two years.

Although it might be an unusual feat for some, Oduonyi has marked the 2nd anniversary of the day she decided to stop watching pornographic content or sexually gratifying herself.

She took to her twitter page to thank God for helping her stay strong during the time and she acknowledged that she has indeed grown in the spirit.

The tweet reads ;

Two years without watching porn; two years without masturbating; two years without watching any movie or tv show with a sexual scene. It can only be You, Father!!! Receive

all the glory my Lord and my King

Two years without reading any sexual filled book. Two years of growth in the Spirit. My hallelujah belongs to You Father

