Women Who Falsely Accuse Men Of Rape Deserve Same Treatment Given To Rapists: Nigerian DJ

Nigerian disc jockey, Nonso Temisan Ajufo, alias DJ Big N, has weighed in on the ongoing conversation regarding false rape accusations.

The Mavin Records disc jockey took his time to enlighten followers on his Instagram page that no woman who falsely accuses a man of rape should be allowed to go scot-free.

This is in light of new revelations that point to the rape allegations against actor Justin Ugonna as being false.

The award winning disc jockey reaffirms that he is not in support of rape. However, false accusers should not be spared from the wrath of the law because they tarnish the image of the man involved.

See his post below: