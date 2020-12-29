Your Husband Will Respect You If You Have Your Own Money – Toke Makinwa Tells Ladies

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has advised ladies on desiring to marry a rich man. The multi-talented media personality wrote via her official Twitter account that it is important for young ladies to have their own source of income before going into marriage.

This is in order to avoid the disrespect that comes with depending on the man for everything. She added that a lot of women who married rich men have it hard because they rely on their husbands for everything.

In her words:

“A lot of women that supposedly married rich won’t tell you how hard it is when you are solely dependent on your partner for everything, a lot of them are stuck accepting BS. See everyone wants to enjoy but it’s nice when you bring value, when your partner knows that you get too.”

See her tweet below: